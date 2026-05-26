267 combat engagements on front over past day. Fiercest fighting in Lyman and Pokrovsk directions – General Staff. MAPS

Ukrainian defence forces have repelled dozens of Russian attacks in the Lyman, Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka and Kupiansk sectors. Hundreds of combat engagements have been recorded across the entire front line.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Shelling of Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy launched four missile strikes, using four missiles, carried out 79 air strikes, and dropped 254 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, it deployed 8,684 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,848 attacks on settlements and our troops’ positions, including 54 using multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, notably in the area of the settlement of Tovstodubove in the Sumy region.

Combat operations

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk directions, three clashes took place over the past 24 hours; the enemy carried out 80 shelling attacks on our troops’ positions and settlements, including two using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, the enemy launched eleven assaults on our units’ positions in the areas around the settlements of Lyman, Hraniv, Starytsia, Hrafske, Radkivka, Okhrimivka and Kolodyazne.

In the Kupiansk sector, our defenders repelled seven enemy attacks in the areas around the settlements of Kupiansk, Kivsharivka, Novoosynove, Podoly and Borivska Andriivka.

In the Lyman sector Ukrainian soldiers repelled 17 attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas around the settlements of Novoselivka, Novomykhailivka, Dibrova, Drobysheve, Stavy, Yampil, Novovodyane and Ozerne.

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In the Sloviansk sector, over the past 24 hours, our defenders repelled five attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas around the settlements of Kryva Luka, Zakytne and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, our defenders repelled one enemy attack in the Minkivka area.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy carried out 14 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Ivanopil, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka and towards Mykolaipil.

In the Pokrovsk direction our defenders repelled 47 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Shakove, Vilne, Kutuzivka, Rodynske, Shevchenko, Novooleksandrivka, Bilytske, Sofiivka, Kucheriiv Yar, Zatyoshok, Hryshyne, Serhiivka, Udachne and Novopavlivka.

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In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched two attacks in the vicinity of the settlement of Verbove.

In the Huliaipole sector, the occupiers carried out 24 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Dobropillia, Novozaporizhzhia, Zlagoda, Rybne, Pryluky, Zaliznychne, Olenokostiantynivka, Charivne, Rivnopillia, Staroukrainka, Tsvitkove, Verkhnia Tersa and Vozdvyzhivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attempted to advance six times in the areas around the settlements of Bilohirya, Novoandriivka and Shcherbaky.

In the Dnipro direction, our defenders successfully repelled two attacks towards the Antonivsky Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups have been detected.

Strikes against the enemy

Over the past 24 hours, the Defence Forces’ air force, missile forces and artillery struck two command posts using unmanned aerial vehicles, three areas where personnel were concentrated, an artillery system, a logistics depot and one other key enemy target.

In total, the Russian invaders suffered 1,010 casualties over the past day. The enemy also lost one tank, seven armoured fighting vehicles, 64 artillery systems, two multiple launch rocket systems, one air defence system, ten ground-based robotic systems, 1,790 unmanned aerial vehicles, 374 vehicles and three pieces of specialist equipment.