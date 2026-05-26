Russian drones strike Zhytomyr Oblast, one person injured
In Korosten, Zhytomyr Oblast, infrastructure was damaged and one person was injured as a result of a Russian drone attack.
Censor.NET reports this with reference to Korosten Mayor Volodymyr Moskalenko, who said this on Facebook.
What is known about the attack
According to Moskalenko, in the morning of 26 May, the Korosten community once again came under attack by Russian drones.
Infrastructure facilities were damaged in the attack.
One person is also known to have been injured.
Other details of the aftermath of the strike are currently being clarified.
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