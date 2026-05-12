Russian forces launched drone attack on Zhytomyr, damaging buildings and cars

Russian forces attacked the Zhytomyr region with strike drones.

This was reported on Telegram by Vitali Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Attack on Zhytomyr

According to reports, several residential and commercial buildings, as well as vehicles belonging to Zhytomyr residents, were damaged today as a result of an airstrike.

Fortunately, according to preliminary reports, there were no casualties or injuries resulting from the enemy strike.

Read more: Enemy attacked civilian infrastructure in Zhytomyr region: woman killed

Currently, special services and law enforcement agencies are conducting searches of the area to locate explosive devices and document Russia’s crimes.

Background

Earlier reports indicated that Russia had attacked the Kyiv region with drones: a kindergarten and residential buildings were damaged in the Fastiv district.

It was also reported that Russia launched a massive drone attack on Ukraine overnight: explosions were heard in Kyiv and Dnipro.

See more: Russian forces struck Zhytomyr region: house and farm building caught fire