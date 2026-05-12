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Russian forces launched drone attack on Zhytomyr, damaging buildings and cars
Russian forces attacked the Zhytomyr region with strike drones.
This was reported on Telegram by Vitali Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
Attack on Zhytomyr
According to reports, several residential and commercial buildings, as well as vehicles belonging to Zhytomyr residents, were damaged today as a result of an airstrike.
Fortunately, according to preliminary reports, there were no casualties or injuries resulting from the enemy strike.
Currently, special services and law enforcement agencies are conducting searches of the area to locate explosive devices and document Russia’s crimes.
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