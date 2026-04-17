Russian forces struck Zhytomyr region: house and farm building caught fire. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers have attacked civilian infrastructure in the Zhytomyr region.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service press office, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

As a result of the enemy attack, a house and a farm building caught fire.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze.

There were no fatalities or injuries.

See also: Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia with UAVs and KABs: there are casualties. VIDEO









Read: 1 person injured in Russian shelling of Donetsk region, dozens of houses damaged. PHOTO report

What led up to this?

According to the Air Force, Russia launched a ballistic missile and 172 UAVs at Ukraine. Air defence systems neutralised 147 targets.

Read: Shelling of energy infrastructure: some consumers in several regions without power, - Ministry of Energy