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News Photo Shelling of Zhytomyr region
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Russian forces struck Zhytomyr region: house and farm building caught fire. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers have attacked civilian infrastructure in the Zhytomyr region.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service press office, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

As a result of the enemy attack, a house and a farm building caught fire.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze.

There were no fatalities or injuries.

See also: Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia with UAVs and KABs: there are casualties. VIDEO

Russia attacked Zhytomyr region on 17 April: what is known?
Russia attacked Zhytomyr region on 17 April: what is known?
Russia attacked Zhytomyr region on 17 April: what is known?
Russia attacked Zhytomyr region on 17 April: what is known?

Read: 1 person injured in Russian shelling of Donetsk region, dozens of houses damaged. PHOTO report

What led up to this?

Read: Shelling of energy infrastructure: some consumers in several regions without power, - Ministry of Energy

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shoot out (18106) Zhytomyr region (208)
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