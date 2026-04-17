Russian forces struck Zhytomyr region: house and farm building caught fire. PHOTOS
Russian occupiers have attacked civilian infrastructure in the Zhytomyr region.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service press office, according to Censor.NET.
Details
As a result of the enemy attack, a house and a farm building caught fire.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze.
There were no fatalities or injuries.
What led up to this?
- According to the Air Force, Russia launched a ballistic missile and 172 UAVs at Ukraine. Air defence systems neutralised 147 targets.
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