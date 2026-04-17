Shelling of energy sector: some consumers in several regions are without electricity, - Ministry of Energy

Due to attacks on power facilities, some consumers in several regions are without power. Utility workers are working to restore service.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Energy.

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As a result of shelling targeting energy infrastructure facilities, some consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions are temporarily without power.

Utility workers are working around the clock to restore power to all customers as quickly as possible. Restoration efforts are ongoing 24 hours a day.

The power grid is operating without restrictions

No power restrictions are expected today. Please check the official websites of your regional power companies for any updates regarding power supply.

We ask customers to conserve electricity during the evening hours—from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.—whenever possible. This helps reduce the load on the grid.

Read more on Censor.NET: Russia strikes Chernihiv's energy sector: 6,000 customers without power