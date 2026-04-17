Russia hit 172 UAVs with ballistic missiles: Air Defense neutralized 147 targets. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of April 17, Russian occupiers fired a ballistic missile and various types of UAVs at Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

Specifically, the enemy launched one Iskander-M ballistic missile from the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, as well as 172 UAVs from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russian Federation, Gvardeyskoye – the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 120 of them – "Shaheds".

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How did the air defense system perform?

As of 8:00 a.m., air defense forces have shot down or neutralized 147 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerberas, Italmas, and other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

Ballistic missile strikes and strikes by 20 attack UAVs were recorded at 8 locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at 4 locations.

The attack is currently ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

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