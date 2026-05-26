Russia may be jamming GPS signals in Europe within 450 km radius of Kaliningrad, - Reuters

Russia has significantly expanded its capabilities to interfere with GPS navigation from within the Kaliningrad Oblast and is now able to disrupt signals deep into Europe at a distance of up to 450 kilometers.

According to Censor.NET, Reuters reports this, citing Darius Kuliešius, deputy head of Lithuania’s telecommunications regulator.

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What was stated in Lithuania

According to Kuliešius, Russia has significantly increased the number of antennas used for so-called GPS spoofing—the transmission of false coordinates that throw navigation systems off course.

While there were only three such antennas in the Russian Federation at the beginning of 2025, there are now 36.

The Baltic states, Poland, and certain regions of Finland and Sweden are at risk of intervention.

Lithuania claims that the first major obstacles began to emerge as early as the NATO summit in Vilnius in 2023.

"They have now built up their infrastructure, and this interference has become a systematic, ongoing, and endless Russian provocation against European security," Kuliešius said.

Read more: Russia is preparing to take matter to International Court of Justice over "surge in Russophobia" in Baltic states

How does this affect civilian infrastructure?

In Lithuania, it is noted that problems are not limited to the aviation sector.

In border areas, mobile service is being disrupted due to interference, and public transportation schedules are periodically becoming unavailable online.

According to Lithuanian sources, spikes in such attacks are most often recorded during Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian territory.

What the Kremlin says

The Kremlin has traditionally denied any involvement in cyber interference and attacks on navigation systems.

At the same time, European countries have repeatedly reported instances of Russian electronic warfare systems operating near the EU’s borders.