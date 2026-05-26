Lukashenko will carry out all of Putin’s orders and sacrifice Belarus’s sovereignty for sake of power, - Tsikhanouskaya

The only person capable of exerting any real influence over Alexander Lukashenko remains the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

This was stated by Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, according to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine.

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Lukashenko is following Putin's orders

"He will carry out all of Putin's orders, but he is doing so against the will of the Belarusian people," said Tikhanovskaya.

According to her, Lukashenko acts solely in the interests of the Kremlin and is willing to sacrifice Belarus’s sovereignty in order to cling to power.

"Lukashenko serves Russia's interests, not those of the Belarusian people. He is willing to betray our sovereignty and our independence just to stay in power. So please don't think that Lukashenko can be swayed," she said.

Tsikhanouskaya stressed that attempts by international partners to influence the Belarusian dictator will not yield any tangible results.

Read more: Macron held telephone conversation with Lukashenko

The symbiotic friendship between Lukashenko and Putin

She also stated that there is a close political alliance between Lukashenko and Putin that cannot be broken by external pressure.

"Lukashenko and Putin have a symbiotic friendship; they support and exploit one another. And, of course, it is an illusion to think they can be separated," she emphasized.