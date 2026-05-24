Macron held telephone conversation with Lukashenko

French President Emmanuel Macron and Belarus’s self-proclaimed leader Alexander Lukashenko held a telephone conversation on May 24. The call was initiated by the French side, and the discussion focused on the regional situation and Belarus’s relations with the EU and France.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported in the Belarusian media.

Read more on our Telegram channel

The talks between Paris and Minsk: what was discussed

It is reported that Macron and Lukashenko discussed regional issues and international relations.

They had previously spoken on the phone on February 20 and 26, 2022—on the eve of and immediately following the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Read more: Zelenskyy spoke with Macron: France is ready to work on anti-ballistic measures. This is strong decision

The Context of Relations Between Belarus and the EU

As a reminder, the European Union currently does not consider Belarus a potential mediator in future negotiations aimed at ending the war against Ukraine. The reason cited is the Lukashenko regime’s support for Russian aggression.

Brussels emphasizes that Minsk’s stance complicates any mediating role in international processes.