Zelenskyy spoke with Macron: France is ready to work on anti-ballistic measures. This is strong decision

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a substantive conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron.

He announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

What did Zelenskyy say about his conversation with Macron?

According to him, they managed to discuss many issues, and Zelenskyy is very grateful for the coordination across all areas.

"I thanked Emmanuel for his firm condemnation of the Russian attacks on our cities and communities. These strikes clearly demonstrate what Russia is capable of and why we all need to strengthen our joint defense against all threats. France is ready to work on anti-ballistic measures. This is a strong decision and an important step. We also discussed strengthening our capabilities to repel Russian attacks right now. Thank you for your readiness to strengthen our air defense," Zelenskyy explained.

Read more: Ukraine is stepping up long-range strikes against Russia: critical military targets, logistics and aggressor’s infrastructure have been hit, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Negotiation clusters

They also discussed the European path and the opening of all negotiation clusters in the near future. France supports Ukraine and understands how important this step is for all Ukrainians.

"Emmanuel briefed me on his visit to African countries. We discussed the importance of joint coordination in this area, as it is equally important for Ukraine. We agreed to stay in touch in the near future," the head of state concluded.