Ukraine is stepping up long-range strikes against Russia: critical military targets, logistics and aggressor’s infrastructure have been hit, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

The defence forces are continuing to apply long-range pressure on Russia, striking the enemy’s military, logistical, and strategic targets.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

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"A Be-200 amphibious aircraft, a Ka-27 helicopter, a dry cargo ship carrying ammunition, a Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun system, a Tor anti-aircraft missile system, a Redut-2US communications system, drones, and much more. Our long-range strikes also hit targets in the Russian oil sector and ships. The distances involved are almost 1,000 kilometres from the front line," the president noted.

Zelenskyy emphasised that extending hostilities into Russian territory and destroying its military and economic potential is an entirely just response to the daily terror inflicted on Ukrainian cities. According to him, Ukraine does not intend to stop there.

"We will increase the range and frequency of our strikes. Thank you to everyone working for our cause! Thank you to the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the intelligence services for their accuracy," the president concluded.

Read also on Censor.NET: Ukraine has doubled the destruction of Russian air defences in six months, – Spiegel

Strikes against Russia over the week

On the afternoon of 12 May, explosions were heard in the Russian city of Orenburg.

On 13 May, drones attacked the Krasnodar Krai and Yaroslavl in Russia. The Russian Ministry of Defence reported that it had "shot down" nearly 300 drones.

The Krasnodar Krai Operational Headquarters reported that "UAV debris" had fallen on the premises of a factory in the village of Volna, Temryuk District. UAV debris was also found in the village of Taman. One person was injured.

In Yaroslavl, "UAV debris" struck an industrial facility. The governor says that most of the targets were shot down.

It later emerged that on 12 May and during the night of 13 May 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck several key targets belonging to the Russian occupiers. In particular, the "Tamanneftegaz" oil terminal in the village of Volna came under attack. Enemy command and observation posts in the areas of Staromlynivka, Soledar, and Komyshuvakha in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk Oblast were also struck.

In addition, an enemy UAV command post in Mirny in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region was struck.

Ukrainian troops struck areas where enemy forces were concentrated in Kinski Rozdory, Zaporizhzhia region; Oleshky, Kherson region; Tyotkino, Kursk region, Russian Federation; Naumovka, Belgorod region, Russian Federation; as well as in the areas of Myrne and Rivne in the Donetsk region and Varachyne in the Sumy region.

Units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces also struck the AVT primary oil processing facilities at the Yaroslavsky oil refinery in Yaroslavl.

On 15 May, the Unmanned Systems Forces destroyed a Be-200 ‘Altair’ amphibious aircraft and a Ka-27 helicopter in Yeysk.

Watch more: In Stavropol Krai of Russian Federation, drones attacked Azot chemical plant in Nevinnomyssk: fire broke out. VIDEO