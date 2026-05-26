Sea mine has been found on Greek island of Crete: coastguard has stated that it is of ’Ukrainian’ origin, - media

On the Greek island of Crete, fishermen found a sea mine in a rocky area near the municipality of Neapoli.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported by Ekriti and ProtoThema.

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A dangerous object was discovered in the St. Anthony area in the north of the island.

What is known about the discovery

After the report of a landmine, representatives of the Coast Guard and other agencies arrived at the scene.

According to local media reports, the coast guard informed the citizens who found the munition that the mine was allegedly of Ukrainian origin.

Safety protocols were activated due to the possible presence of explosive materials at the site.

See more: Ukrainian Magura V5 maritime drone found in Greece: investigation launched, - media. PHOTO

What the Greek authorities are checking

The relevant authorities are currently determining the origin and route of the sea mine.

In particular, authorities are investigating whether the object is old ammunition that washed ashore or whether it may be linked to the movement of military equipment in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

Local media also report that a similar sea mine was discovered last year on a beach on the island of Rhodes.