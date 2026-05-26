Ukraine is holding closed-door talks with representatives of EU countries in Berlin, - Politico

The head of the Ukrainian negotiating team and Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Rustem Umerov, arrived in the German capital, Berlin, for talks with the national security advisers of the leaders of the E3 countries—Germany, France, and the United Kingdom.

This is reported by Politico, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

A spokesperson for German Chancellor Friedrich Merz declined to comment, citing a "confidential meeting." The Ukrainian Embassy in Berlin also declined to comment.

It is noted that the meeting is taking place amid threats from Russia to carry out "systematic strikes" on Kyiv and a statement by Secretary of State Marco Rubio that the United States is stepping back from the peace talks.

The publication reports that tensions are rising between Merz and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as the German chancellor has offered Ukraine "associate membership" in the EU. The Ukrainian president rejected the proposal, stating that "Ukraine's place in the European Union must also be full, equal, and on an equal footing."

"Last week, many people in Brussels were asking why Merz is publicly stating his insistence on Ukraine's associate membership at this very moment. The fact that Umerov is in Berlin today suggests a clear connection in timing," adds one of the European diplomats.

Read more: Hungarian Prime Minister Magyar has set condition for Ukraine regarding opening of first cluster of EU accession negotiations

What are they saying in Umerov?

At the same time, the press office of the Ukrainian official told "Suspilne" that Umerov is working in Berlin and that he met with Günter Sautter, the German chancellor's advisor on foreign and security policy.

The parties discussed security issues, the negotiation process, and defense cooperation, particularly regarding the drone deal between Ukraine and Germany.

At the same time, according to Umerova’s spokesperson, officials did not discuss the issue of Ukraine’s "limited" membership in the European Union.

"There is no emergency meeting. It's just routine work with our European colleagues. Yesterday we were in Brussels, today we're in Berlin," the press office added.