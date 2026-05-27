Russia may strike from Belarus along Kyiv-Chop highway, which carries aid to Ukraine

Russia may be preparing new attacks on Ukraine from Belarusian territory, and one of the main targets could be the Kyiv–Chop highway, through which aid from Western partners is being delivered.

According to Censor.NET, this is discussed in a new report by the U.S. Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

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Analysts believe that the Kremlin may use reports of alleged Ukrainian drones in Belarusian airspace as a pretext for future strikes.

The ISW noted that the Russians may increasingly use Shahed- and Molniya-type drones launched from Belarusian territory to attack western and northwestern regions of Ukraine.

According to experts, ground communication lines, the railway, and the M-06 Kyiv–Chop highway—one of the key routes for delivering aid from Poland—could be affected.

Read more: Lukashenko regime also responsible for attacks on Ukraine – Tsikhanouskaya

The Institute for the Study of War believes that Russia is using statements from the Belarusian side to try to create a narrative justification for future attacks launched from Belarusian territory.

Earlier, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that the Russian command is planning a possible offensive against Ukraine from Belarus.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense also reported that Russia plans to deploy four ground-based drone control stations in Belarus to remotely control drones during flights.