Lukashenko regime also responsible for attacks on Ukraine – Tsikhanouskaya

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said in Kyiv that the regime of self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko bears responsibility for Russian attacks on Ukraine.

Censor.NET informs this, citing her post on X.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"Russia is deliberately trying to break people with fear, darkness, and constant night attacks. But every such strike exposes the true nature of Putin’s regime, a regime that recognizes neither human life, nor international law, nor borders. And the Lukashenko regime bears its share of responsibility for this, because it allowed Belarusian territory to be used for aggression, for launching missiles and for deploying Russian weapons," Tsikhanouskaya wrote.

She said Belarusians support Ukraine not because of political expediency, but out of empathy and a shared sense of the pain of war.

See more: We need to weaken the aggressor so that Europe can be safer, – Zelenskyy. PHOTOS

"But I want Ukrainians to know: Belarusians are with you. We support Ukraine not because it is ‘politically correct,’ but because we feel this pain as our own. We see your courage after every strike. This is true strength. And I am convinced that no missile can break a people fighting for their freedom and dignity," Tsikhanouskaya emphasized.

Background

On the morning of 25 May, Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya arrived in Kyiv on her first official visit.

Watch more: Zelenskyy following today’s Russian strikes: It is important that our partners do not forget – war is every day, and security is needed every day. VIDEO