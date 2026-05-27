Britain and Poland are preparing new military alliance against Russia, - Reuters

The United Kingdom and Poland are preparing to sign a new, wide-ranging defense and security agreement amid growing threats from Russia.

According to Censor.NET, Reuters reports on this.

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The document is to be signed by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a meeting in London.

What the new alliance entails

The British government stated that the agreement will be aimed at countering contemporary threats, particularly Russia's aggressive actions.

This involves strengthening border security, combating organized crime, and expanding defense cooperation between countries.

The parties will focus particular attention on the development of air defense and missile defense systems.

London and Warsaw also plan to combine their industrial and technological capabilities to develop next-generation weapons.

Read more: Poland is interested in accelerating cooperation with Ukraine in adopting drone technologies – country’s finance minister Domański

Poland fears Russian cyberattacks

Cybersecurity will be one of the key areas of the agreement.

Poland considers itself one of the main targets of Russian cyberattacks, disinformation campaigns, and espionage activities.

Officials in Warsaw emphasize that a significant portion of military aid for Ukraine passes through Polish territory.

Ahead of his visit to London, Donald Tusk stated that Poland and the United Kingdom view Russia as a strategic threat.

According to him, the parties will discuss the rise in hybrid attacks, espionage, and cyber threats.

Europe is forming new defense alliances

Reuters notes that the new agreement will mark another step by Britain toward strengthening cooperation with its European allies following Brexit.

London has previously signed similar security agreements with France and Germany.

At the same time, Poland signed a defense agreement with France in 2025 and is continuing negotiations on a similar agreement with Germany.

Keir Starmer called the upcoming agreement with Poland "the most significant step in defense relations between the two countries in a generation."