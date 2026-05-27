Following strikes by Ukrainian Armed Forces, Russians began to hide their depots outside Mariupol

The Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out a series of strikes on field depots and backup command posts of Russian forces in the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by agents of the "ATESH" guerrilla movement.

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According to them, Ukrainian strikes on the occupiers' rear areas have become more frequent and more intense, leaving Russian troops unable to respond quickly enough.

"ATESH" noted that Ukrainian Hornet drones are particularly active in the southern sector.

Under attack: Russia's key logistics infrastructure

According to the partisans, drones are carrying out strikes along the Taganrog–Dzhankoi highway, which the Russians use as one of their main logistical routes for supplying troops in the south.

The group claims that facilities that had remained untouched since 2022 have now come under attack.

Read more: Russia continues assaults in east and south, most attacks near Pokrovsk – General Staff

The Russians are urgently evacuating their warehouses

"ATESH" reported that the Russian command has already begun urgently relocating its remaining depots and supplies beyond Mariupol—to areas that are currently out of reach of Ukrainian strikes.

As a result, the delivery of ammunition and equipment to the front lines has become more difficult.

The partisans believe that this situation could affect the pace of the Russian offensive and the occupying forces' ability to maintain pressure on the front lines.