Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast over 20 times: damage reported in four districts

During the day on 27 May, Russian forces attacked four districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast more than 20 times with drones, artillery, aerial bombs, and a missile, with damage reported.

Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Oblast Military Administration, reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Nikopol district

In the Nikopol district, the Russians struck Nikopol and the Pokrovske, Marhanets, and Myrove communities. Private houses and cars were damaged.

Pavlohrad district

In the Pavlohrad district, the district center came under attack. Private houses and infrastructure were damaged.

See more: 13 people injured in Russian attack on Marhanets. PHOTO

Synelnykove and Dnipro districts

In the Synelnykove district, the enemy hit the Pokrovske community. A car was damaged. Private houses caught fire.

A fire broke out in the Dnipro district.

No casualties were reported anywhere.

See more: Overnight, enemy attacked three districts in Dnipropetrovsk region: there is damage and casualties. PHOTOS