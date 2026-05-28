Expanding the export infrastructure for liquefied natural gas (LNG) will enable Canada to strengthen its position in the global energy market and gradually replace Russian gas.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was stated by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

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Carney confirmed that Canadian liquefied natural gas could play a role in replacing Russian energy resources on global markets.

"Yes," he replied when asked whether Canadian gas would replace Russian gas in global supplies.

According to Karni, Canada is seen as one of the key solutions for strengthening energy security in Europe and Asia. He emphasized that the development of new export capacity, particularly an LNG terminal on the west coast, is of strategic importance to Canada’s partners.

Read more: Canada will increase pressure on Russia to end war, - Carney

"The new terminal will contribute to Germany's energy security, and there is still much we can do in partnership with Europe," the head of government noted.

The Ksi Lisim Terminal in British Columbia: What Do We Know?

Ksi Lisims LNG is a project for a floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) production facility on the northwest coast of British Columbia, near the community of Gingolks, on the lands of the Nisga’a Nation.

It is planned to be built as a floating LNG terminal (FLNG) with a capacity of approximately 12 million tons of LNG per year, making it potentially Canada’s second-largest LNG export terminal after LNG Canada in Kitimat.

Implementation stages: