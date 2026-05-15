Canada will increase pressure on Russia to end war, - Carney

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney stated that his country, together with its allies, will continue to pressure Russia to force it to end the war against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ukrinform.

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"Canada unequivocally condemns these indiscriminate strikes. <...> Canada stands with Ukraine as it defends itself against aggression and will work with allies to keep up the pressure on Russia and force it to end the war," Carney said.

He also expressed his "deepest sympathies to the wounded and to those who have lost loved ones."

Russian missile attack on Kyiv on May 14

As a reminder, on the night of May 14, Russian occupiers launched a massive attack on Kyiv using missiles and drones. Twenty-four people are known to have been killed. Dozens were injured.

At least 20 people are considered missing.

Mayor Vitalii Klitschko announced that Friday, May 15, has been declared a day of mourning in the capital.

See more: Family of fallen defender lived in destroyed building: one daughter died, other is being searched for. PHOTO