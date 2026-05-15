Family of fallen defender lived in destroyed building: one daughter died, other is being searched for. PHOTO

On the night of 13 May, a Russian missile destroyed a residential building in the Darnytskyi district of the capital, where the late Ukrainian defender Yevhen Yakovlev, known by the call sign "Ryzhyi", had previously lived. His younger daughter was killed in the strike, and the search for his older daughter is ongoing.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported in a post on the "Russia Killed Them" page.

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Yevhen Yakovlev served in the ranks of the territorial defence forces from the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion. He fought in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in rifle units and was killed on 7 April 2023 whilst carrying out a combat mission. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Read more: Merz on shelling of Ukraine: Russia is betting on escalation, not negotiations

According to rescue workers, the body of the soldier’s younger daughter, Liubava, born in 2013, was found in the ruined building.

The fate of the elder daughter, who, according to preliminary reports, was also in the building, is currently unknown – search and rescue operations at the scene are ongoing.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko was at the scene of the tragedy and confirmed that the family of the fallen soldier lived in the destroyed building.

Russian missile attack on Kyiv on 14 May

As a reminder, on the night of 14 May, Russian occupiers launched a massive attack on Kyiv using missiles and drones. Twenty-four people are known to have been killed. Dozens were injured.

At least 20 people are missing.

Read more: Russia struck high-rise building in Kyiv with Kh-101 missile manufactured in 2026 – Zelenskyy