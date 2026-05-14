Merz on shelling of Ukraine: Russia is betting on escalation, not negotiations

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that Russia’s latest attacks on Ukraine show it is betting on further escalation, not peace negotiations.

Merz wrote this on X on Thursday, Censor.NET reports.

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Germany’s response

"Russia’s most extensive attacks on Ukraine in recent times show that Moscow is betting on escalation, not negotiations," the German Chancellor noted.

Merz expressed continued support for Ukraine.

"Kyiv and its partners are ready for negotiations on a just peace. Russia, however, continues the war," the politician added.

Watch more: Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: missiles and drones struck capital, 12 killed, including 2 children. VIDEO (updated)

Russian missile attack on Kyiv on 14 May

As a reminder, overnight on 14 May, Russian occupiers launched a massive attack on Kyiv using missiles and drones. Twelve people are known to have been killed. Dozens were injured.

At least 20 people are considered missing.

Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said that Friday, 15 May, has been declared a day of mourning in the capital.

Read more: Russia struck high-rise building in Kyiv with Kh-101 missile manufactured in 2026 – Zelenskyy