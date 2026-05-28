There were 317 combat engagements on front line over past 24 hours. Enemy is pressing in Pokrovsk direction, - General Staff

The enemy is exerting the heaviest pressure in the Pokrovsk, Huliaypole, Kostiantynivka, and Lyman sectors. In total, 317 combat engagements were recorded over the past 24 hours.

According to Censor.NET, this information comes from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Shelling of Ukraine

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy carried out 68 air strikes, dropping 202 guided bombs. In addition, it deployed 8,359 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,714 attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, including 45 using multiple launch rocket systems.

Over the past 24 hours, the Defence Forces’ air force, missile forces, and artillery struck seven areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.

Combat operations

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors over the past day, the aggressor carried out one air strike using one guided aerial bomb, and conducted 69 shelling attacks on our troops’ positions and populated areas, including four using MLRS. Four enemy assaults were recorded.

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our units 11 times in the areas of the settlements of Starytsia, Vovchansk, Prylipka, and towards Izbytske and Ternova.

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In the Kupiansk direction, our defenders repelled nine enemy attempts to advance towards the settlements of Kivsharivka and Nova Kruhlyakivka, as well as in the areas of Novoyegorivka, Holubivka, and Pishchane.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attempted 11 times to breach our defences towards Lyman, Drobysheve, Torske, Yampil, and in the areas of Kolodyaziv, Stavky, and Shandryholove.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy launched eight assaults towards the settlements of Zakytne, Kalenyky, and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy carried out three offensive operations in the areas of the settlements of Fedorivka Druha and Minkivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy carried out 15 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Stepanivka, Illinivka, and Rusyno Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders repelled 66 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Novooleksandrivka, Rodynske, Hryshyne, Zatyoshok, Muravka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and towards the settlements of Kucheri Yar, Vilne, Serhiivka, Bilytske, Shevchenko, Myrne, and Novopavlivka.

See more: Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,360,110 (+1,160 in past 24 hours), 11,956 tanks, 42,832 artillery systems, and 24,625 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched a single attack near the settlement of Zlagoda.

In the Huliaipole sector, the occupiers carried out 35 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Rybne, Dobropillia, Pryluky, Zaliznychne and towards Novozhorzhia, Huliaipil, Olenokostiantynivka, Staroukrainka, Pryvillia, Vozdvyzhivka, Sviatopetrivka, Hirkyi, Tsvitkove, and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv sector, our defenders repelled nine enemy attempts to advance in the areas around the settlements of Stepnogorsk, Shcherbaky, Plavni, Mali Shcherbaky, and Mala Tokmachka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy did not conduct any active offensive operations.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups have been detected.

Read more: Battlefield sees 256 combat engagements over past day: situation most difficult in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff