Kallas warns EU against direct talks with Russia without clear conditions

EU High Representative Kaja Kallas is warning certain countries against conducting independent negotiations with Russia without a coordinated European position.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ukrinform.

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"We will discuss our key interests regarding Russia. Not much is happening in the peace talks right now, and we can also see on the battlefield that Russia is losing ground, so this is really the place to discuss with the foreign ministers our key interests and main demands regarding Russia, because as soon as we sit down at the negotiating table, it must be very clear what we are doing there," Kallas noted ahead of the informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Cyprus.

Callas emphasized that the European Union’s primary interest is achieving a lasting and sustainable peace, which must necessarily hold Russia accountable for its aggression.

"Only Ukraine and Russia can negotiate and reach agreements, but there are many issues that concern Europe," she noted, emphasizing that sanctions remain one of the EU's key levers of influence over Moscow.

Avoiding the Russian trap

Callas warned against internal disputes within the EU over who exactly should represent Europe in potential negotiations with Russia, calling it a risk that could play into the Kremlin’s hands.

"Negotiations are always a team effort. There are 'good cop, bad cop' tactics. But you need to have a strategy when you sit down at the negotiating table. That’s much more important," she said.

She also noted that, as the EU High Representative, she already fulfills the role of representing Europe in accordance with the European treaties.

According to Kallas, she drew up the initial list of demands for Russia back in February, and it is "maximalist," although, in her view, Russia itself is taking a similar approach.

Among the EU’s key demands, she cited Russia’s compliance with its international obligations regarding the sovereignty of its neighbors, the withdrawal of troops from Georgian and Moldovan territories, as well as other reciprocal conditions that could be imposed on Ukraine, particularly regarding the parameters of its defense capabilities.

Europe's strength lies in its unity

Callas also cautioned certain EU member states against conducting independent negotiations with Russia, stressing that this weakens Europe’s position.

"We are much weaker on our own than we are together," she concluded.