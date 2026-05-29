DIU has joined efforts to block "Crimea-Donetsk" land corridor, destroying Russian logistics. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders continue to block the "Crimea-Donetsk" land corridor, destroying Russian military equipment deep behind enemy lines.

This was reported by the press service of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The operations are being carried out by soldiers from the unmanned systems units of the Active Operations Department of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

"Sections of the road between the temporarily occupied towns of Berdiansk, Melitopol and Dzhankoi are under fire control by Ukrainian military intelligence operators," they emphasised.

Fuel tankers, lorries and a trawler have come under fire from the reconnaissance units.

Watch more: Operators of Unmanned Systems Forces struck "Grushova" oil depot and "Sheshkharis" oil terminal in Krasnodar Krai of Russian Federation. VIDEO

What led up to this?

As a reminder, earlier, fighters from the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov" demonstrated how they are destroying occupiers and enemy equipment on the Mariupol-Taganrog and Mariupol-Volnovakha motorways.

The 412th Nemesis Brigade of the USF stated that Russian equipment on the road from Mariupol to Crimea is being targeted by "secret drones".

Watch more: Fighters from International Legion’s "Revanche" tactical group completed two-month training course at Special Operations Forces centre. VIDEO