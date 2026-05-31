Kostyuk defeated world number three to reach quarter-finals of Roland Garros

Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk successfully advanced past the round of 16 and secured a spot in the quarterfinals of the French Open.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing sport.ua.

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Kostyuk defeated Swiatek for the first time and advanced to the quarterfinals

In the fourth round, the Ukrainian defeated Poland's Iga Swiatek, the world's third-ranked player, in straight sets.

In the first set, Marta fell behind Izzy by a break twice and saved one set point, but managed to win three games in a row after trailing 4–5. In the second set, Swiatek started with a break, but then the Ukrainian won six games in a row.

Kostyuk played her fourth head-to-head match against Swiatek and secured her first victory. Prior to this, Marta had never even taken a set from Iga.

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Who will be the next challenger?

In the Roland Garros quarterfinals, Kostyuk will face either Elina Svitolina or Belinda Bencic.

For the first time in her career, Marta will play in the quarterfinals of a major tournament in Paris, and for the second time at a Grand Slam event. In 2024, Kostyuk reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, where she lost to Coco Gauff.

Kostyuk became only the second Ukrainian woman after Elina Svitolina to reach the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam tournament. Elina reached this stage in Paris in 2015, 2017, 2020, 2023, and 2025.

Kostyuk has won her 16th consecutive match and remains undefeated on clay this season. Prior to Roland Garros, she won the WTA 250 tournament in Rouen and the WTA 1000 tournament in Madrid.