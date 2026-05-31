Lukashenko threatened Ukraine following Madiar’s warning about 500 targets in Belarus

Belarus’s self-proclaimed president, Alexander Lukashenko, issued new threats against Ukraine following a statement by Robert (Madiar) Brovdi, commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems Forces, regarding 500 identified targets on Belarusian territory.

This was reported by Censor.NET via a link to the Telegram channel "Pool of the First," which covers Lukashenko's activities.

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Reaction to Madiar's statement

Commenting on the Ukrainian military official’s remarks, Lukashenko stated that Belarus also has targets for a potential strike.

"They may have identified 500 targets—thank you for giving us 500 targets. We have one very serious target, with precise coordinates, and it’s very close to Belarus," he said.

New attacks against Ukraine

During his speech, Lukashenko once again made derogatory remarks about the Ukrainian military and dismissed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s claims about a potential threat from Belarus.

He claimed that the Ukrainian military was allegedly not interested in opening a new front along the border with Belarus.

What led up to

Earlier, the commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert Brovdi, urged Lukashenko not to provoke Ukraine following Minsk’s claims that Ukrainian drones had allegedly flown over Belarusian territory.

At that time, Madiar stated that the Ukrainian military already had the first 500 targets in Belarus "on the drawing board" in case of potential threats.