EU may add further 20 tankers from ’shadow fleet’ to its new package of sanctions against Russia, - Bloomberg

The European Union may include restrictions on approximately 20 tankers from Russia's "shadow fleet" in its new, 21st package of sanctions against Russia.

According to Censor.NET, citing a report by Ukrinform, Bloomberg has reported this, citing informed sources.

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What is known

It is noted that the following measures are currently being discussed as part of a new package of sanctions against Russia: they include the imposition of sanctions against a larger number of banks, oil traders, refineries, and cryptocurrency operators in third countries that Moscow uses to circumvent the bloc’s restrictions.

About 20 additional tankers from the "shadow fleet" may also be subject to sanctions.

The sanctions regime may eventually be extended to ships carrying liquefied natural gas, which would limit the Kremlin's ability to create a "shadow fleet" for LNG.

It is worth noting that the EU has already imposed sanctions on hundreds of vessels belonging to Russia's "shadow fleet."

At the same time, it is noted that the new sanctions are unlikely to include a complete ban on maritime oil shipments. Several member states continue to oppose this option due to instability in the Middle East.

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The purpose of the new sanctions package

Sources at the publication note that the main objectives of the new package are to further reduce Russia’s energy revenues and those of its financial sector, as well as to deprive its military-industrial complex of essential supplies.

In addition, other proposals for the upcoming 21st sanctions package include trade restrictions on certain critical minerals, metals, and ores used in Russia’s aerospace sector and in the development of drones that Moscow uses to bomb Ukrainian cities, as well as technologies such as signal jamming.

Export control issues are also being considered for approximately two dozen firms, including companies from China, India, Turkey, and Central Asia, which continue to supply Russia with restricted goods that are contained in weapons or necessary for their production.

It is reported that the EU intends to finalize and officially propose a package of new sanctions against Russia in early June.