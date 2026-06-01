Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,365,470 (+1,410 in past 24 hours), 11,966 tanks, 43,037 artillery systems, and 24,659 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,365,470 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to June 1, 2026, are estimated to be:

personnel – approximately 1,365,470 (+1,410)

tanks – 11,966 (+4)

armored fighting vehicles – 24,659 (+2)

artillery systems – 43,037 (+50)

MLRS – 1,820 (+1) units

air defense systems – 1,399 (+0) units

aircraft – 436 (+0) units

helicopters – 353 (+0) units

ground-based robotic systems – 1,528 (+9) units

UAVs of operational and tactical level – 322,179 (+1,852) units

cruise missiles – 4,693 (+0) units

ships / boats – 33 (+0) units

submarines – 2 (+0) units

vehicles and tankers – 101,621 (+384) units

specialized equipment – 4,239 (+5) units

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