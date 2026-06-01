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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,365,470 (+1,410 in past 24 hours), 11,966 tanks, 43,037 artillery systems, and 24,659 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,365,470 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to June 1, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel – approximately 1,365,470 (+1,410)
  • tanks – 11,966 (+4)
  • armored fighting vehicles – 24,659 (+2)
  • artillery systems – 43,037 (+50)
  • MLRS – 1,820 (+1) units
  • air defense systems – 1,399 (+0) units
  • aircraft – 436 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 353 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 1,528 (+9) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 322,179 (+1,852) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,693 (+0) units
  • ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • vehicles and tankers – 101,621 (+384) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,239 (+5) units

Watch more: Soldiers of 1st Corps of National Guard of Ukraine "Azov" eliminated over 1,800 occupiers and destroyed hundreds of pieces of equipment in May. VIDEO

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