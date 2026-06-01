Russia proposed exchanging abducted Ukrainian children for Russian prisoners of war, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia had offered to exchange abducted Ukrainian children for Russian prisoners of war.

The head of state stated this during an appearance on the CBS program *Face the Nation*, according to Censor.NET.

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"Thousands of Ukrainian children have been abducted. We know of 20,000, possibly more. We have identified 20,000 names," the president said.

Over the years, he added, they have managed to reunite about 2,200 children with their families.

"That's 10% of the known total. I think thousands more have yet to be identified. This is a major problem. It's a complex process," Zelenskyy continued.

He also said that the Russians had proposed exchanging Ukrainian children for Russian prisoners of war.

"How can you exchange children? That’s illegal. Civilians cannot be exchanged. They can be returned. And how is an exchange even possible? Yes, it’s important to bring back the prisoners, but children cannot be exchanged. The proposal to exchange children proves that they were abducted. I hope Congress will impose sanctions," the head of state added.

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