Mandatory evacuation announced from seven settlements in Bohodukhiv district of Kharkiv region

Given the security situation and systematic enemy shelling, the mandatory evacuation zone in the Zolochiv direction in the Kharkiv region is being expanded.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

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Evacuation announced in seven more settlements of Bohodukhiv district due to a shelling threat

According to him, the relevant decision was made at a meeting of the Regional Defense Council, held with the participation of the military, rescuers, representatives of law enforcement agencies, and heads of district military administrations.

It is noted that this concerns seven settlements of Bohodukhiv district: the settlement of Zolochiv and the villages of Pysarivka, Huriiv, Lemishchyne, Malyzhyne, Merlo, and Morozova Dolyna.

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More than 1,700 children and 311 people with reduced mobility among residents to be evacuated to safer areas

"We need to evacuate 7,157 people to safer settlements, including 1,702 children and 311 people with reduced mobility," Syniehubov specified.