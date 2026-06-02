Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia district with KABs and FPV drone: three people were injured
Three civilians were injured as a result of Russian attacks on the Zaporizhzhia district.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov.
- Russian guided bombs destroyed private homes in Novomykolaivka. A 76-year-old man was injured.
- An enemy FPV drone struck a car in Kushuhum. A 72-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman were injured. All those affected have been provided with the necessary medical care.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password