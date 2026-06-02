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News Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region
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Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia district with KABs and FPV drone: three people were injured

shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region

Three civilians were injured as a result of Russian attacks on the Zaporizhzhia district.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

  • Russian guided bombs destroyed private homes in Novomykolaivka. A 76-year-old man was injured.
  • An enemy FPV drone struck a car in Kushuhum. A 72-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman were injured. All those affected have been provided with the necessary medical care.

Read more: Ukraine is launching production of its own guided aerial bombs: dedicated design bureau has been established

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Zaporizhzhia region (2114) fpv-drone (179) GAB (381) Zaporizkyy district (372) Kushuhum (3) Novomykolayivka (4)
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