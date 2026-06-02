Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia district with KABs and FPV drone: three people were injured

Three civilians were injured as a result of Russian attacks on the Zaporizhzhia district.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

Russian guided bombs destroyed private homes in Novomykolaivka. A 76-year-old man was injured.

An enemy FPV drone struck a car in Kushuhum. A 72-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman were injured. All those affected have been provided with the necessary medical care.

Read more: Ukraine is launching production of its own guided aerial bombs: dedicated design bureau has been established