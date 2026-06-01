Ukraine is launching production of its own guided aerial bombs: dedicated design bureau has been established

A separate design bureau has been established in Ukraine to develop guided aerial bombs (GABs) and prepare them for mass production.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press office of BlueBird Tech.

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It is noted that BlueBird Tech specialists are working on the project in collaboration with one of Ukraine’s leading research and design bureaus. Leading engineers in the field of rocket engineering are also involved in the work.

The company emphasized that the establishment of a separate design bureau was a response to the current challenges posed by the war and the need to scale up Ukraine’s high-precision strike capabilities.

"We are joining forces with leading Ukrainian engineers and scientists to systematically break down the challenges of rocket engineering and analyze which solutions are most critical for Ukraine today. Therefore, our first priority will be to begin mass-producing Ukrainian-made KABs," BlueBird Tech stated.

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What is known about the Ukrainian guided aerial bomb

In May, news broke of the creation of Ukraine’s first guided aerial bomb. The development took 17 months and was carried out by a member of the Brave1 defense hub.

The bomb is designed to destroy enemy fortifications, command posts, and other military targets. It is equipped with a 250-kilogram warhead and is capable of striking targets tens of kilometers away from the launch site.

According to the developers, the ammunition was designed entirely from scratch by Ukrainian specialists.

The Ministry of Defense has already purchased the first experimental batch of Ukrainian KABs. Currently, combat scenarios are being tested and the new weapons are being adapted for use on the front lines.