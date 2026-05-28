Ukraine will be fully integrated into EU defense efforts, - von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that Ukraine will be fully integrated into Europe’s defense initiatives, particularly in the areas of air defense and counter-drone operations.

According to Censor.NET, she announced this following a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

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"In a phone call with President Zelenskyy, I reaffirmed Europe's full support for Ukraine as Russia escalates its brutal war of aggression," von der Leyen said.

According to her, strengthening air defense and anti-drone systems are among the European Union’s key defense priorities, and Ukraine will participate in these programs on a full-fledged basis.

"And Ukraine will be fully integrated into these efforts. The loan to support Ukraine will make a vital contribution," the European Commission President emphasized.

Important decisions regarding Ukraine's accession to the EU

Lyen stated that the coming weeks will be crucial for Ukraine’s progress toward European Union membership.

Read more: Von der Leyen following Russia’s attack: Aid to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense is already on the way

"The coming weeks will be crucial for making decisive progress in the accession process," said the President of the European Commission.

In addition to the topic of European integration, the parties also discussed further financial and defense support for Ukraine.

Von der Leyen announced that the European Union will provide Ukraine with a loan of 28.3 billion euros to cover military needs for the current year.

According to her, support for Ukraine remains one of the EU’s key priorities amid Russia’s ongoing aggression

Read more: Zelenskyy and von der Leyen discussed strengthening Ukraine’s air defence capabilities, particularly its anti-ballistic capabilities

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