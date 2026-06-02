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Russia attacks Ukraine with attack drones on the evening of June 2 (updated)
Russian occupiers are attacking Ukraine with attack drones on the evening of June 2.
This was reported by Ukraine’s Air Force, Censor.NET informs.
Movement of enemy drones
At 7:37 p.m., UAVs were reported heading toward Chernihiv.
At 8:46 p.m., new groups of UAVs were reported in the north of Chernihiv region, heading toward Horodnia.
Updated information
At 8:52 p.m., Dnipropetrovsk region: UAVs from the south heading toward Synelnykove.
At 8:53 p.m., Kharkiv region: groups of UAVs from the east heading toward Izium.
At 9:05 p.m., a group of UAVs from the south is heading toward Pavlohrad.
At 9:14 p.m., jet-powered UAVs from Chernihiv region were heading toward Kyiv region.
At 9:17 p.m., UAVs were heading toward Brovary/Kyiv.
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