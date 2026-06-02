Russia attacks Ukraine with attack drones on the evening of June 2 (updated)

Russian occupiers are attacking Ukraine with attack drones on the evening of June 2.

This was reported by Ukraine’s Air Force, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Movement of enemy drones

At 7:37 p.m., UAVs were reported heading toward Chernihiv.

At 8:46 p.m., new groups of UAVs were reported in the north of Chernihiv region, heading toward Horodnia.

Updated information

At 8:52 p.m., Dnipropetrovsk region: UAVs from the south heading toward Synelnykove.

At 8:53 p.m., Kharkiv region: groups of UAVs from the east heading toward Izium.

At 9:05 p.m., a group of UAVs from the south is heading toward Pavlohrad.

At 9:14 p.m., jet-powered UAVs from Chernihiv region were heading toward Kyiv region.

At 9:17 p.m., UAVs were heading toward Brovary/Kyiv.

Read more: Intelligence warns: Russia may strike Ukraine again tonight – Zelenskyy