NATO Secretary General Rutte has arrived in Kyiv. PHOTO

Today, 3 June 2026, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte arrived in Kyiv on an official visit.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the UZ press centre.

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Iron diplomacy

"Today, we warmly welcome NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at Kyiv railway station. This visit is extremely important, just like all the previous ones, as it is a gesture of solidarity and support from the Alliance for our country. Iron diplomacy – traditionally on schedule," the statement reads.

See more: During his visit to Ukraine, Rutte visited Chernihiv reion. PHOTOS



