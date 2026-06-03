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NATO Secretary General Rutte has arrived in Kyiv. PHOTO
Today, 3 June 2026, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte arrived in Kyiv on an official visit.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the UZ press centre.
Iron diplomacy
"Today, we warmly welcome NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at Kyiv railway station. This visit is extremely important, just like all the previous ones, as it is a gesture of solidarity and support from the Alliance for our country. Iron diplomacy – traditionally on schedule," the statement reads.
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