During his visit to Ukraine, Rutte visited Chernihiv reion. PHOTOS
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte visited the Chernihiv region as part of his visit to Ukraine.
He announced this on the social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.
According to Rutte, the trip took place together with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and the head of the Chernihiv regional military administration, Viacheslav Chaus. During the visit, residents of the region told the delegation how they are surviving in the conditions of full-scale war.
The NATO Secretary General noted that he saw the basement of a school in the village of Yahidne, where Russian troops held local residents captive for a month in 2022. He also visited the "Point of Resilience," which functions as a centre of stability and helps provide people with necessities during power outages.
In addition, Rutte said that he learned how the Armed Forces of Ukraine are countering Russian drones and met with university students who, according to him, are determined to contribute to a peaceful and prosperous future for Ukraine.
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