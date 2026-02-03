Air defense and weapons: Ukraine and partners align support priorities ahead of Ramstein meeting

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov spoke with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, UK Defence Secretary John Healey, and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

As Censor.NET reports, the head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said this.

They discussed key priorities for supporting Ukraine ahead of the next meeting in the "Ramstein" format. The focus is on specific decisions that save lives and strengthen defense capabilities already now.

Our priorities:

Strengthening air defenses

We are continuing coordination with partners on the urgent receipt of additional air defense assets, including interceptors to protect Ukrainian skies. We are counting on substantial contributions during "Ramstein".

We are continuing coordination with partners on the urgent receipt of additional air defense assets, including interceptors to protect Ukrainian skies. We are counting on substantial contributions during "Ramstein". PURL funding

We identified key objectives for work within the PURL program. We expect to secure support in 2026 to purchase critically important weapons.

We identified key objectives for work within the PURL program. We expect to secure support in 2026 to purchase critically important weapons. European resource

Read more: Rutte on $15bn for weapons purchases for Ukraine: Absolutely confident money will be there

Separately, they noted the possibility of allocating funds from the EU’s €90 billion support package to Ukraine’s priority defense needs.

2025 result

2025 was the most productive year in terms of international assistance volumes — $45 billion. In 2026, partners are determined to ensure an even higher level of support.

"Thank you to NATO, the United Kingdom and Germany for critically important assistance to Ukraine and leadership in the "Ramstein" format," Fedorov said.

Watch more: NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte addresses VR: "NATO has always stood by Ukraine. It did so before the full-scale invasion, and it still does today". VIDEO

Earlier, it was reported that the next meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the "Ramstein" format will take place on February 12.