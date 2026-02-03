Shmyhal showed Rutte consequences of Russian attack on one of Kyiv’s thermal power plants
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte visited one of Kyiv's thermal power plants, which was hit by a Russian missile strike overnight. Ukrainian officials demonstrated the consequences of the attack and discussed with Rutte the need to strengthen the protection of energy infrastructure and counter cyber threats.
This was reported by Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal, according toCensor.NET.
"Together with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, we visited one of Kyiv's thermal power plants today, which was attacked by Russia last night. We showed Mr Rutte the terrible consequences of this attack. The enemy launched a missile strike on an energy facility that provides heat to the city's residents. This is a civilian facility," Shmyhal wrote.
The shelling was deliberate
"It happened just when the temperature dropped to -25°C. This crime must be properly assessed. We emphasised this together with Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha. In a conversation with Mr Rutte, we stressed the importance of strengthening the protection of heat and power supply facilities. Air defence systems and missiles for them. It is important to ensure the timely supply of weapons, as Russia is increasing its production," the minister stressed.
Officials discussed cooperation
They also discussed cooperation in countering cyber threats in the energy sector. We must work together, as Russia continues to wage a hybrid war against NATO members. Sharing experience will help us strengthen infrastructure protection.
"We thank Mark Rutte for his solidarity and strong commitment to supporting Ukraine," Shmyhal emphasised.
Russia's attack on Ukraine on 3 February
- As reported, three people were injured as a result of Russia's night attack on Kyiv. In the capital, high-rise buildings, a kindergarten, a petrol station, and an administrative building were damaged.
- Kharkiv was also under attack by Russia: hundreds of homes will be left without heat due to the attack on the thermal power plant.
- In addition, the enemy attacked DTEK's thermal power plants, causing significant damage to equipment.
- The Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts are mostly without heat, and 1,170 high-rise buildings are not being heated.
- The enemy also attacked the Vinnytsia region, hitting critical infrastructure facilities.
- Emergency power cuts have been introduced in part of the left bank of Kyiv.
- In addition, Russia attacked the Odesa region, and critical infrastructure is now running on generators.
- Shmyhal reported that Russia attacked eight regions, targeting thermal power plants and thermal power stations that provided heating in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Dnipro.
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