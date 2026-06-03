Russian strikes left residents of four regions of Ukraine without electricity, - Ukrenergo

As of the morning of June 3, some consumers in the Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions remain without power due to Russian attacks.

According to Censor.NET, this information has been reported by the National Electricity Company "Ukrenergo".

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According to the company, the new power outages were caused by enemy shelling of energy infrastructure.

"Where safety conditions currently permit, emergency repair work has already begun," Ukrenergo stated.

See more: Enemy struck two districts of Kharkiv: 5 wounded. PHOTO

Electricity consumption rose by 10%

At the same time, the power company reported a significant increase in electricity consumption.

As of 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, this figure was 10% higher than at the same time the previous day.

The reason cited is cloudy weather across nearly the entire territory of Ukraine, which has reduced the efficiency of residential solar power plants.

See more: Night in Dnipropetrovsk region: enemy struck three districts: enterprise and civilian infrastructure damaged. PHOTO

Ukrainians have been urged to conserve electricity

Ukrenergo has urged citizens to use electricity wisely throughout the day.

This is especially true during the evening hours—from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.—when the load on the power grid traditionally increases.

Consumers are asked not to turn on several high-power electrical appliances at the same time during this period.