Enemy struck two districts of Kharkiv: 5 wounded. PHOTO
On the morning of 3 June 2026, the enemy attacked two districts of Kharkiv.
This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
Initial details
According to updated information, the enemy struck the Kholodnohirskyi and Osnovianskyi districts of Kharkiv.
A fire broke out at the scene. A hangar and two cars were damaged.
There are casualties
According to the Regional Military Administration, the number of casualties in Kharkiv has risen to four.
All are receiving medical assistance.
Clean-up operations following the attack are also ongoing.
According to the latest information, five people have been injured as a result of the enemy shelling of Kharkiv.
Our medics are providing the necessary assistance.
Shelling of the Kharkiv region over the past 24 hours
In total, over the past 24 hours, the city of Kharkiv and 19 settlements in the Kharkiv region have come under enemy attack.
Eleven people were injured as a result of the shelling.
In the city of Kharkiv, a 51-year-old man, a 30-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman were injured; in the village of Kamiana Yaruha, Chuhuiv community, a 21-year-old man and a 41-year-old man were injured; in the village of Sinne, Bohodukhiv community, a 68-year-old man was injured; in the village of Marine, Bohodukhiv community, a 79-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman were wounded; in the city of Lozova, men aged 50, 49 and 47 were injured.
The enemy attacked the Shevchenkivskyi, Kholodnohirskyi, Saltivskyi and Slobidskyi districts of Kharkiv with missiles and UAVs.
The enemy actively used various types of weaponry in the Kharkiv region:
▪️1 Iskander-M missile;
▪️12 ‘Geran-2’ UAVs;
▪️1 ‘Lancet’ UAV;
▪️4 "Molniya" UAVs;
▪️6 FPV drones;
▪️56 UAVs (type to be confirmed).
Consequences
Civilian infrastructure facilities have been damaged and destroyed:
- in the city of Kharkiv, a civilian enterprise and railway infrastructure were damaged;
- in the Bohodukhiv district, 3 private houses, a car (village of Maksymivka), an agricultural firm’s warehouse (village of Petropavlivka), a hangar, a private house, 8 outbuildings (city of Bohodukhiv), a private house, a car (village of Sinne), a private house (village of Zatyshne), and a car (Zolochiv village);
- in the Kupiansk district, 2 cars were damaged (Shevchenkove village);
- in the Izium district, a car was damaged (the village of Volokhiv Yar);
- in the Kharkiv district, 2 private houses were damaged (the village of Slatyne, the village of Cherkaski Tyshky);
- in the Lozova district, a stadium, a park and power lines were damaged (Lozova);
- in the Chuhuiv district, a car (village of Kamiana Yaruha), a warehouse (city of Chuhuiv) and a private house (village of Bilyi Kolodiaz) were damaged.
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