Enemy struck two districts of Kharkiv: 5 wounded. PHOTO

On the morning of 3 June 2026, the enemy attacked two districts of Kharkiv.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Initial details

According to updated information, the enemy struck the Kholodnohirskyi and Osnovianskyi districts of Kharkiv.

A fire broke out at the scene. A hangar and two cars were damaged.

Read more: Man seriously injured in Kharkiv after approaching fallen drone to look at it

There are casualties

According to the Regional Military Administration, the number of casualties in Kharkiv has risen to four.



All are receiving medical assistance.



Clean-up operations following the attack are also ongoing.

According to the latest information, five people have been injured as a result of the enemy shelling of Kharkiv.



Our medics are providing the necessary assistance.

Shelling of the Kharkiv region over the past 24 hours

In total, over the past 24 hours, the city of Kharkiv and 19 settlements in the Kharkiv region have come under enemy attack.

Eleven people were injured as a result of the shelling.



In the city of Kharkiv, a 51-year-old man, a 30-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman were injured; in the village of Kamiana Yaruha, Chuhuiv community, a 21-year-old man and a 41-year-old man were injured; in the village of Sinne, Bohodukhiv community, a 68-year-old man was injured; in the village of Marine, Bohodukhiv community, a 79-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman were wounded; in the city of Lozova, men aged 50, 49 and 47 were injured.

The enemy attacked the Shevchenkivskyi, Kholodnohirskyi, Saltivskyi and Slobidskyi districts of Kharkiv with missiles and UAVs.

The enemy actively used various types of weaponry in the Kharkiv region:



▪️1 Iskander-M missile;

▪️12 ‘Geran-2’ UAVs;

▪️1 ‘Lancet’ UAV;

▪️4 "Molniya" UAVs;

▪️6 FPV drones;

▪️56 UAVs (type to be confirmed).

Read more: Russians attack 63 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast over week: 5 killed and 65 injured

Consequences

Civilian infrastructure facilities have been damaged and destroyed: