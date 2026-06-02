Man seriously injured in Kharkiv after approaching fallen drone to look at it

Two people injured in Russia’s attack on Kharkiv on 2 June remain in hospital, one of them in critical condition.

Anna Hontar, spokesperson for the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, told Ukrinform’s correspondent this, Censor.NET informs.

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Condition of those injured after shelling

According to the spokesperson, two men remain in hospital after the morning shelling. One of them, a 51-year-old patient, is in moderate condition. The other injured person, a 30-year-old man, sustained a blast injury and is in critical condition.

Read more: UN condemns wave of large-scale Russian strikes on Dnipro, Kyiv and Kharkiv: Escalation of rhetoric by Russia and escalation of strikes must stop

The regional police press service told Ukrinform that on Lev Landau Avenue in the Slobidskyi district, a man born in 1995 approached a fallen UAV to look at it, and at that moment it detonated.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that "fragments of an enemy combat drone fell in the Slobidskyi district."

On 2 June, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with Shaheds. In the Osnovianskyi district, a 50-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man sustained blast injuries, while a 30-year-old man was injured in the Slobidskyi district.

See more: Day in Kharkiv region: power lines damaged in Berestyn. PHOTOS