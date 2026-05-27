Day in Kharkiv region: power lines damaged in Berestyn. PHOTOS

On 26 May, Russian occupiers attacked Kharkiv and 10 settlements in the region.

This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

As a result of a strike on the village of Sinne in the Bohodukhiv community, two men aged 38 and 53 were injured.

The Nemyshlianskyi district of Kharkiv was hit by a Russian UAV.

Read more: Russia launched 163 UAVs over Ukraine: Air Defense neutralized 150 targets. INFOGRAPHICS

The occupiers launched:

3 "Geran-2" UAVs;

13 "Molniya" UAVs;

4 FPV drones;

21 UAVs (type to be confirmed).

Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed:

in Kharkiv, a fence was damaged;

in the Bohodukhiv district, power lines (Bohodukhiv), a car (Zariabynka village), a hangar (Sinne village), a building (Lozova village), 8 private houses (Klynova-Novoselivka village), a private house and a summer kitchen (Ivano-Shyichyne village) were damaged;

in the Kupiansk district, a private house and a car were damaged (village of Zamist);

in the Kharkiv district, a warehouse (village of Khroly) and a lorry (village of Hoptivka) were damaged;

in the Chuhuiv district, 2 private houses were damaged and a cow was killed (village of Ivanivka);

in the Berestyn district, power lines were damaged (city of Berestyn).

The Berestyn City Council has advised residents to stock up on water:

"Work is underway to restore the power supply. Unbreakable points are operational; gadgets can be charged there if necessary."

The State Emergency Service noted that a fire broke out in the Berestyn district as a result of a strike.

See more: Day in Sumy region: 20 settlements under attack by Russia, casualties and damage. PHOTOS





