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News Photo Shelling of Sumy region
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Day in Sumy region: 20 settlements under attack by Russia, casualties and damage. PHOTOS

The police are documenting the aftermath of enemy shelling in the Sumy region.

This is reported by Censor.NET, citing the National Police’s communications department.

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Where did the enemy strike?

As noted, over the past 24 hours, Russian forces shelled 20 settlements in the region. Investigative and operational teams, along with police bomb disposal experts, were working at the sites.

Consequences

  • In the Seredyna-Buda district, a police officer and a 55-year-old woman were injured as a result of a strike by an enemy drone.
  • In the Hlukhiv district, a private house, outbuildings and a café were damaged.
  • In the Sumy district, residential buildings, an administrative building, a tyre repair shop and cars were damaged, and a forest fire broke out.

Read more: Enemy drone attacked funeral procession on outskirts of Sumy: one man died, 8 were injured, one person is in serious condition (updated)

Shelling of Sumy region
Shelling of Sumy region
Shelling of Sumy region
Shelling of Sumy region

Watch more: Russians dropped propaganda leaflets and counterfeit money on Sumy from a drone. VIDEO

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shoot out (17437) Sumy region (1810) Sumy (396) Sumskyy district (398)
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