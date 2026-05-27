Russia launched 163 UAVs over Ukraine: Air Defense neutralized 150 targets. INFOGRAPHICS
On the night of May 27, Russian occupiers launched 163 UAVs at Ukraine.
This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.
What did the enemy use to attack?
Indeed, Russia launched attacks using Shahed-type drones (including jet-powered ones), Gerber drones, Italmas drones, and "Parody"-type decoy drones.
The launches were detected coming from the following locations: Kursk, Bryansk, Orel, Millerovo, and Shatalovo in the Russian Federation.
How did the air defense system perform?
As of 8:30 a.m., air defenses have shot down or neutralized 150 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, Italmas, and other types in the north, south, and east of the country.
Hits by 8 attack UAVs were recorded at 7 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (debris) at 4 locations.
There are currently several enemy UAVs in the air.
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