Russia launched 163 UAVs over Ukraine: Air Defense neutralized 150 targets. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of May 27, Russian occupiers launched 163 UAVs at Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What did the enemy use to attack?

Indeed, Russia launched attacks using Shahed-type drones (including jet-powered ones), Gerber drones, Italmas drones, and "Parody"-type decoy drones.

The launches were detected coming from the following locations: Kursk, Bryansk, Orel, Millerovo, and Shatalovo in the Russian Federation.

Watch more: Air Force pilots destroyed building housing Russian stormtroopers using ASSM HAMMER air-to-ground bombs. VIDEO

How did the air defense system perform?

As of 8:30 a.m., air defenses have shot down or neutralized 150 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, Italmas, and other types in the north, south, and east of the country.



Hits by 8 attack UAVs were recorded at 7 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (debris) at 4 locations.

There are currently several enemy UAVs in the air.

Read more: Air defense destroys 111 of 122 UAVs, missile strikes recorded, Air Force says