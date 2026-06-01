Russians attack 63 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast over week: 5 killed and 65 injured

Over the past week, 63 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast, including the city of Kharkiv, came under enemy attacks, leaving people killed and injured.

This was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Oblast Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Victims of attacks

According to the report, 65 people were injured in the attacks.

Sadly, five people were killed.

In addition, four people, including a 16-year-old boy and girl, were injured as a result of explosive devices detonating.

See more: Russia massively attacks Kharkiv Oblast: three killed, dozens injured and large-scale destruction reported. PHOTO

Weapons used by occupiers

The enemy actively used various types of weapons against Kharkiv Oblast:

See more: Day in Kharkiv region: power lines damaged in Berestyn. PHOTOS

Damage

According to the Oblast Military Administration, civilian infrastructure in Bohodukhiv district suffered the most damage, with two apartment blocks, 26 private houses, two administrative buildings, a community center, power grids, a gas station, a workshop, 10 outbuildings, a hangar, a garage, eight cars, and two tractors damaged.

Significant damage was also recorded in Kharkiv district: an apartment block, nine private houses, four civilian facilities, a warehouse, power grids, a non-residential building, seven cars, four trucks, and a motorcycle were damaged.

In the city of Kharkiv, the enemy damaged window glazing in eight apartment blocks, four private houses, seven cars, two garages, gas and power grids, and a traffic light.

See more: Aftermath of Russian strike on Derhachi: two killed, 19 already injured, three people in serious condition (updated). PHOTOS

It is reported that State Emergency Service units were involved in extinguishing 20 fires caused by enemy attacks.

Explosive ordnance disposal specialists neutralized 430 explosive objects.