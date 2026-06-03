Night in Dnipropetrovsk region: enemy struck three districts: enterprise and civilian infrastructure damaged. PHOTO
The enemy has attacked three districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 15 times using drones and artillery.
This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.
Attacks on the Nikopol district
As noted, in the Nikopol district, the enemy struck the district centre, as well as the communities of Marhanetsk, Chervonohryhorivka, Pokrovsk and Myrivka. A private house and infrastructure were damaged.
Attacks on other districts
According to the Regional Military Administration, a disused building in Kamianske was destroyed.
The enemy also struck the Hubynyska community in the Samarivskyi district. An agricultural enterprise and a shop were damaged.
There were no casualties in any of these incidents.
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