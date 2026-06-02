Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 60 times: man seriously injured in Nikopol district
During the day on 2 June, Russian troops attacked five districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 60 times with drones, artillery and an aerial bomb, injuring people.
Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Regional Military Administration, reported this, Censor.NET informs.
Dnipro
He recalled that a multi-storey residential building had been damaged in Dnipro. Two children were injured: a 17-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl. They are in hospital in moderate condition.
Nikopol district
In the Nikopol district, Nikopol and the Marhanets, Pokrovske, Chervonohryhorivka and Myrove communities came under attack.
Private houses, infrastructure, an administrative building and vehicles were damaged.
A 63-year-old man was injured in the enemy strikes. He is in serious condition.
Kryvyi Rih district
In the Kryvyi Rih district, the enemy struck the Apostolove, Zelenodolsk and Hrushivka communities. A private house and infrastructure were damaged.
Kamianske and Synelnykove districts
A private house was damaged in the Kamianske district.
In the Synelnykove district, the Russians struck the Malomykhailivka community. A shop was damaged.
Background
- As a reminder, a search and rescue operation at the site of Russia’s overnight strike in Dnipro has been completed. According to the latest data, 16 people were killed and 42 injured.
- Earlier, it was reported that the death toll from the attack on Dnipro had risen to 12, including boys aged 3 and 8 and a rescuer, while the fate of several people remained unknown.
- Tomorrow, 3 June 2026, has been declared a day of mourning in Dnipro for those killed in the Russian strike.
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