Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 60 times: man seriously injured in Nikopol district

During the day on 2 June, Russian troops attacked five districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 60 times with drones, artillery and an aerial bomb, injuring people.

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Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Regional Military Administration, reported this, Censor.NET informs.

Dnipro

He recalled that a multi-storey residential building had been damaged in Dnipro. Two children were injured: a 17-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl. They are in hospital in moderate condition.

Nikopol district

In the Nikopol district, Nikopol and the Marhanets, Pokrovske, Chervonohryhorivka and Myrove communities came under attack.

Private houses, infrastructure, an administrative building and vehicles were damaged.

A 63-year-old man was injured in the enemy strikes. He is in serious condition.

Read more: Search and rescue operation in Dnipro complete: 16 killed and 42 injured

Kryvyi Rih district

In the Kryvyi Rih district, the enemy struck the Apostolove, Zelenodolsk and Hrushivka communities. A private house and infrastructure were damaged.

Kamianske and Synelnykove districts

A private house was damaged in the Kamianske district.

In the Synelnykove district, the Russians struck the Malomykhailivka community. A shop was damaged.

See more: Rescuer Anton Yarmolenko was killed in Russian strike on Dnipro; nine people have died and fate of six remains unknown, - Klymenko. PHOTOS

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