In Dnipro, another drone strike on a house: damage reported. PHOTO

On the afternoon of 2 June 2026, the enemy launched yet another attack on Dnipro. A strike drone was reported to have hit a residential building.

This was reported on the Telegram channel by the city’s mayor, Borys Filatov, according to Censor.NET.

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Initial details

"Another drone strike on a residential building," Filatov wrote.

"The Russians have struck Dnipro again. A multi-storey building has been damaged. Information on casualties is being verified," the Regional Military Administration confirmed.

Read more: Attack on Dnipro: enemy fired cluster munitions, extensive destruction recorded. PHOTO

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that tomorrow, 3 June 2026, a day of mourning has been declared in Dnipro for those killed in the Russian strike.

The death toll from the attack on Dnipro has risen to 12: among them are boys aged 3 and 8 and a rescuer; the fate of several people remains unknown.

See more: Five medical facilities were damaged and partially destroyed as result of Russian Federation’s strike on Kyiv, - Ministry of Health. PHOTOS

Massive shelling on 2 June

As reported, from the night of 2 June, Kyiv came under a massive attack by enemy missiles and strike UAVs. Air defence forces engaged the aerial targets and destroyed a significant number of them over the city and its outskirts.

Explosions, air defence activity and falling debris were reported in the city and the region.

As of 7:30 am on 2 June, four people had been killed in the capital and a further 58 injured. Of these, 40 were hospitalised, including two children.

Read more: Enemy attacked Kyiv: six dead, 64 injured, destruction and fires in several districts (updated). PHOTOS

In addition, the enemy attacked Dnipro. Currently, there are 12 dead, 33 wounded, and a residential building has been destroyed.

On the night of 2 June, Russian forces carried out a massive air strike on the Kyiv region, using attack drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles. Three people were injured in the shelling, and residential buildings, warehouses and vehicles were damaged.

It was also reported that Kharkiv came under a combined attack: the city was struck by 15 drones and two missiles, with 10 people injured. The Osnovianskyi district bore the brunt of the strikes. Private homes, administrative buildings, the grounds of a nursery school and civilian infrastructure were damaged.

According to the Air Force, 40 out of 73 missiles and 602 drones were shot down.