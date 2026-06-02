Body of young boy was recovered from rubble of building in Dnipro: death toll has risen to 8

In Dnipro, the body of a young boy was recovered from the rubble of a four-storey building. In total, the Russian attack claimed the lives of eight people.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"Rescuers recovered the body of a child born in 2023 from the rubble of a four-storey building devastated by the attack.



Last night, the Russians killed eight people in Dnipro," said the regional governor.

Read more: Russian attack on Dnipro: 7 dead, 35 injured, residential building destroyed (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS

Massive shelling on 2 June

On the night of 2 June 2026, Russia launched a massive combined attack on Ukraine. The enemy used strike UAVs (Shahed), cruise missiles and ballistic missiles.

The attack took place in several waves throughout the night and early morning.

Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy and other regions of Ukraine came under attack.

The most extensive damage was recorded in Kyiv. As of 8:30 am, the following is known:

4 dead;

58 injured (figures to be confirmed);

children are among the casualties.

In Dnipro, seven buildings were destroyed and a further 49 damaged as a result of the attack. Six people were killed, including one rescuer. A search and rescue operation is currently underway, as people may still be trapped under the rubble of a destroyed four-storey building. Dog handlers and psychologists from the State Emergency Service are working at the scene.

The enemy launched 15 drones and two missiles at Kharkiv, injuring 10 people. Hits were recorded in four districts of the city: Osnovianskyi, Slobidskyi, Nemyshlianskyi and Kyivskyi.

The Osnovianskyi district bore the brunt of the strikes. Private homes, administrative buildings, the grounds of a nursery school and civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged.

Read more: Russia attacked Chernihiv region: 15-year-old boy was wounded, and houses, secondary school and warehouses caught fire. PHOTOS